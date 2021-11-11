The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.