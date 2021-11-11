The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $655.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.