The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 50677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $655.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13.

The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

