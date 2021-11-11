The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,674 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.76% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $110,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

HAIN stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

