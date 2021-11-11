The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

