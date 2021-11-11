The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 66,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,953. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

