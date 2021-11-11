The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
