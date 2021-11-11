The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

