The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Trade Desk traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 469619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

