Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $511,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $629.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $643.52. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.64 and a 200 day moving average of $533.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

