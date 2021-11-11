TheStreet Upgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 23.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

