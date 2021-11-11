TheStreet Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to B

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

