Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Down 3.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.29 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.29 ($0.25). Approximately 1,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

