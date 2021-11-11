Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Thorne Healthtech stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,395. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

THRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.