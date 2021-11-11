Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 77,821 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $113,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

