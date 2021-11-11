Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $70,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.82.

NYSE HD opened at $368.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

