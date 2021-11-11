Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,871,165 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $79,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,629,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 576,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 337,364 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

