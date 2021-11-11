Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,859 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ball were worth $103,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 210,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $752,342 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

