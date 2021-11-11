Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 2.51. Titan International has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

