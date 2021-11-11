Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $21,140.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 226,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

