Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.61

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and traded as high as $126.94. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $126.86, with a volume of 28,085 shares.

TOELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

