Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$107.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.75. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$83.75 and a one year high of C$113.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $547,874.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

