Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.45

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.45 and traded as low as $21.28. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 18,902 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

