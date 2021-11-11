Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.45

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.45 and traded as low as $21.28. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 18,902 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.
Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.