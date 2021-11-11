Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.83. 46,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,246% from the average session volume of 3,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

