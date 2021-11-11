Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) PT Raised to C$4.50

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:TXP opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$541.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.