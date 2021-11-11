Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $240.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.