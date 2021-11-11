TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

