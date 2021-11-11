Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TNLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

