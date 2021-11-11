Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.87. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

