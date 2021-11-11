Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.80. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

