TRAXIA (TM2) Reaches Market Cap of $224,592.45

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. TRAXIA has a market cap of $224,592.45 and $654.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.15 or 0.07263330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.84 or 0.99966581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041199 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

