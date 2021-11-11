TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 17,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 723,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

