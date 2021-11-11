Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 19,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.