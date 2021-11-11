Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $1.20

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00001850 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $543.67 million and $28.84 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00092150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

