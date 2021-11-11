Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 8,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,178. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tricida stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.43% of Tricida worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

