Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 134,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,130. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

TCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

