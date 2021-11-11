Trinity Network Credit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,688.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $513,286.63 and approximately $41,688.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

