TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 539,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,172 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

