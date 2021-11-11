Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$64.50

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.06.

TSU stock opened at C$42.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.20. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

