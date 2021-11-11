Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 156,052 shares.The stock last traded at $128.00 and had previously closed at $126.10.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.
The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
