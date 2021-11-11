Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 156,052 shares.The stock last traded at $128.00 and had previously closed at $126.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

