Truist Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.