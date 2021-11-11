Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 90.06% and a negative net margin of 39.91%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDP. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

GDP opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

