Truist Securiti Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

SEAS opened at $64.64 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $89,406,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.