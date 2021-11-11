Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

ESTE stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.80 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

