Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,940 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.