Truist Securities Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

NYSE:AEL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 2,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,312. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

