TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 244,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $12,108,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

