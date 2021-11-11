Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $92,000 Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,015 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Agenus were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 174.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 131,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 191,279 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGEN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.