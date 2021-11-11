Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $155,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

