Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,332 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

