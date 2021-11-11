Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,440 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $21,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CEMEX by 48.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,784,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

